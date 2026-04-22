José Soriano And Angels Take On Blue Jays On April 22
Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, April 22 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Soriano has -118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Soriano is 5-0 with a 0.28 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing two hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.