José Soriano And Angels Take On Blue Jays On April 22

Soriano is 5-0 with a 0.28 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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