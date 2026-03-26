José Soriano And Angels Take On Astros On March 26

Soriano went 10-11 with a 4.26 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Astros averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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