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Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels

Jose Soriano

Los Angeles Angels • #59 SP

José Soriano And Angels Take On Astros On March 26

Jose Soriano will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Daikin Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soriano has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Soriano went 10-11 with a 4.26 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Astros averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Soriano

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