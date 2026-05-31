José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Red Sox On May 31

Ramirez is hitting for a .228 BA, .344 OBP and .397 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 31 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (2-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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