José Ramírez And Guardians Play Red Sox On May 30

Ramirez is hitting for a .227 BA, .341 OBP and .394 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 31 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.27 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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