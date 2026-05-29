José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Red Sox On May 29

Ramirez is hitting for a .226 BA, .343 OBP and .396 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 30 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Tyler Samaniego makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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