José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Rays On April 28

Ramirez is hitting for a .229 BA, .354 OBP and .450 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 19 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. Ramirez has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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