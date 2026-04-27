José Ramírez And Guardians Play Rays On April 27

Ramirez is hitting for a .229 BA, .357 OBP and .457 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 19 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. Ramirez has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Steven Matz (3-1 with a 4.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.

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