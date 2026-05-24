José Ramírez And Guardians Face Phillies On May 24

Ramirez is hitting for a .231 BA, .353 OBP and .407 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 30 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.77 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

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