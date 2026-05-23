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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Phillies On May 23

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .359 OBP and .415 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 30 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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