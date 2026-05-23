José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Phillies On May 23

Ramirez is hitting for a .236 BA, .359 OBP and .415 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 30 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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