FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 27

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .229 BA, .344 OBP and .400 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 30 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.17 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News