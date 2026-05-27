José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 27
Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Ramirez is hitting for a .229 BA, .344 OBP and .400 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 30 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.17 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.