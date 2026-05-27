José Ramírez And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 27

Ramirez is hitting for a .229 BA, .344 OBP and .400 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 30 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. Ramirez has recorded 20 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.17 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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