José Ramírez And Guardians Face Mets On Aug. 4

Ramirez is hitting for a .233 BA, .331 OBP and .388 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 48 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 27 steals on 29 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

The Mets are sending Sean Manaea (2-5) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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