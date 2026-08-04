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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Face Mets On Aug. 4

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the New York Mets at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .233 BA, .331 OBP and .388 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 48 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Ramirez has recorded 27 steals on 29 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

The Mets are sending Sean Manaea (2-5) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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