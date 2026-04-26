José Ramírez And Guardians Play Blue Jays On April 26

Ramirez is hitting for a .235 BA, .361 OBP and .471 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 19 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. Ramirez has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Patrick Corbin (0-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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