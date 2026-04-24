José Ramírez And Guardians Play Blue Jays On April 24

Ramirez is hitting for a .234 BA, .363 OBP and .479 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 18 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. Ramirez has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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