José Ramírez And Guardians Play Astros On April 22

Ramirez is hitting for a .233 BA, .367 OBP and .489 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 18 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. Ramirez has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (0-1) pitches for the Astros to make his second start this season.

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