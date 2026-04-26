José Quintana And Rockies Play Mets On April 26
Jose Quintana will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Quintana has +134 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Quintana is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.