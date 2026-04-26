José Quintana And Rockies Play Mets On April 26

Quintana is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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