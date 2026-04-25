FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies

Jose Quintana

Colorado Rockies • #62 SP

José Quintana And Rockies Square Off Against Mets On April 25

Jose Quintana will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Quintana has -166 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Quintana is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Quintana

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News