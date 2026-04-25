José Quintana And Rockies Square Off Against Mets On April 25
Jose Quintana will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Quintana has -166 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Quintana is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and four strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.