José Quintana And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 24

Quintana is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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