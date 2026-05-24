José Quintana And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 24
Jose Quintana will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Quintana has -118 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Quintana is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.