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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Play White Sox On April 28

Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Soler has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .232 BA, .327 OBP and .474 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 15 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (3-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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