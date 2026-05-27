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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Tigers On May 27

Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Soler has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .214 BA, .299 OBP and .406 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 25 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Casey Mize (2-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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