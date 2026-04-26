Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Royals On April 26

Soler is hitting for a .224 BA, .333 OBP and .447 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 13 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs (17th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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