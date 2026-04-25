Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Royals On April 25
Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soler has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Soler is hitting for a .220 BA, .333 OBP and .439 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 13 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Cole Ragans (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.00 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.