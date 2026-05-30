Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Rays On May 30

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .297 OBP and .400 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 25 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.