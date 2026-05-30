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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Rays On May 30

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Soler has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .297 OBP and .400 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 25 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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