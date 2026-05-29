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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Rays On May 29

Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Soler has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .297 OBP and .400 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 25 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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