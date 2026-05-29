Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Rays On May 29

Soler is hitting for a .215 BA, .297 OBP and .400 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 25 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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