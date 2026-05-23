Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Rangers On May 23

Soler is hitting for a .213 BA, .303 OBP and .420 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 24 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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