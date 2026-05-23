FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Rangers On May 23

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Soler has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .213 BA, .303 OBP and .420 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 24 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News