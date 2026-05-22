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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Play Rangers On May 22

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .212 BA, .301 OBP and .424 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 22 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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