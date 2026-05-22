Jorge Soler And Angels Play Rangers On May 22

Soler is hitting for a .212 BA, .301 OBP and .424 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 22 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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