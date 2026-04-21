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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 21

Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .233 BA, .333 OBP and .479 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 13 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs (7th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (0-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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