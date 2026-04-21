Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 21

Soler is hitting for a .233 BA, .333 OBP and .479 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 13 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs (7th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (0-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

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