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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Play Blue Jays On April 20

Jorge Soler and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, on Monday, April 20 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .232 BA, .337 OBP and .493 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 13 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Dylan Cease (0-0 with a 1.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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