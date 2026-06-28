Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On June 28

Soler is hitting for a .222 BA, .307 OBP and .417 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 31 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Aaron Civale (5-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.88 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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