Jorge Soler And Angels Play Athletics On June 26

Soler is hitting for a .220 BA, .305 OBP and .422 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 30 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

J.T. Ginn (5-4) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.