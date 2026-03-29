Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Pirates On March 29

Polanco had a .265 BA, .326 OBP and .495 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .821 and he scored 64 runs. In 524 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 78 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.

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