FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jorge Polanco
New York Mets

Jorge Polanco

New York Mets • #11 2B

Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Pirates On March 29

Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Polanco has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Polanco had a .265 BA, .326 OBP and .495 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .821 and he scored 64 runs. In 524 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 78 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Carmen Mlodzinski will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Polanco

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News