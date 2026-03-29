Jorge Polanco And Mets Take On Pirates On March 29
Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Polanco has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Polanco had a .265 BA, .326 OBP and .495 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .821 and he scored 64 runs. In 524 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 78 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.
Carmen Mlodzinski will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.