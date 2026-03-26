Jorge Polanco And Mets Play Pirates On March 26
Jorge Polanco and his New York Mets will face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at Citi Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Polanco has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Polanco had a .265 BA, .326 OBP and .495 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .821 and he scored 64 runs. In 524 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 78 runs.
Paul Skenes will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.