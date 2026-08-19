Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 19

Polanco is hitting for a .148 BA, .201 OBP and .230 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .431 and he has scored seven runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Michael King (8-8) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.41 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 142 1/3 innings pitched.

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