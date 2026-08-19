Jorge Polanco And Mets Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 19
Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets will square off against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Polanco has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Polanco is hitting for a .148 BA, .201 OBP and .230 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .431 and he has scored seven runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
The Padres will send Michael King (8-8) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.41 ERA and 124 strikeouts through 142 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.