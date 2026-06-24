Jorge Mateo And Braves Take On Padres On June 24
Jorge Mateo and the Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Mateo has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mateo is hitting for a .267 BA, .306 OBP and .429 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 24 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Mateo has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Padres.
JP Sears starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.