Jorge Mateo And Braves Take On Padres On June 24

Mateo is hitting for a .267 BA, .306 OBP and .429 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 24 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Mateo has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Padres.

JP Sears starts for the first time this season for the Padres.

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