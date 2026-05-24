Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On May 24

Walker is hitting for a .302 BA, .372 OBP and .594 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .966, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.26 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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