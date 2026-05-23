Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Reds On May 23

Walker is hitting for a .295 BA, .366 OBP and .563 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs (10th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Chase Petty will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.

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