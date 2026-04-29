Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Pirates On April 29

Walker is hitting for a .283 BA, .358 OBP and .547 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Walker has recorded five steals on six attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) in his last game against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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