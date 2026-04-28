Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Pirates On April 28

Walker is hitting for a .275 BA, .357 OBP and .549 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Walker has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates have not named a starter.

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