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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Pirates On April 28

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .275 BA, .357 OBP and .549 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .906, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Walker has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates have not named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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