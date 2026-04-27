Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Pirates On April 27

Walker is hitting for a .283 BA, .360 OBP and .566 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Walker has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Mason Montgomery (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.