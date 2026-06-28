Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Marlins On June 28

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .343 OBP and .516 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 47 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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