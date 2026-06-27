Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Marlins On June 27

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .341 OBP and .518 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 46 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.

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