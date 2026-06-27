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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Marlins On June 27

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .341 OBP and .518 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 46 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-2 with a 6.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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