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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Marlins On June 26

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, on Friday, June 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .342 OBP and .521 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 46 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Meyer (8-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.80 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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