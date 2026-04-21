Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Marlins On April 21

Walker is hitting for a .306 BA, .372 OBP and .635 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.008, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Walker has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

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