Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Mariners On April 26
Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the Seattle Mariners at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Walker has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .278 BA, .346 OBP and .567 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Walker has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.
The Mariners are sending Emerson Hancock (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.