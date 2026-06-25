Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 25

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .342 OBP and .521 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 46 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.10 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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