Jordan Walker And Cardinals Take On Diamondbacks On June 24

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .343 OBP and .523 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 46 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.