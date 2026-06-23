Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 23
Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Walker has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .287 BA, .341 OBP and .524 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 46 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.
Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.