Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Diamondbacks On June 23

Walker is hitting for a .287 BA, .341 OBP and .524 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 46 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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