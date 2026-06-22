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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Diamondbacks On June 22

Jordan Walker and his St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Walker has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .291 BA, .345 OBP and .531 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored 46 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.81 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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