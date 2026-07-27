Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Cubs On July 27

Walker is hitting for a .286 BA, .346 OBP and .510 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .856, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 65 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (2nd in MLB). Walker has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Reds.

David Peterson gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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