Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 27

Walker is hitting for a .296 BA, .365 OBP and .578 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers have yet to named a starter.

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