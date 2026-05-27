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Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 27

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .296 BA, .365 OBP and .578 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers have yet to named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

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