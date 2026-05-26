Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Brewers On May 26

Walker is hitting for a .297 BA, .367 OBP and .585 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .952, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (5-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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